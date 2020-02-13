I read with interest the Feb. 11 Metro article about female editors in chief of law school journals, “Women lead top 16 law school journals.” When I began law school (1976!), the majority of my class was women. In my second year, the editor in chief of the law review and the head of moot court were women. And when I was managing editor in my third year, the editor in chief was a woman. All this, mind you, at the Catholic University of America, which is blessed by the pope. All this in a faith where women can’t be ordained. Go figure!