I took note of the assertion by Alex Stamos in his Nov. 19 op-ed, “Not only Facebook must change,” that part of the cure for Facebook’s ills, and those of social media generally, is that “Congress needs to update Nixon-era laws to require transparency and limit the ability of all players, including legitimate domestic actors, to micro-target tiny segments of the population with divisive political narratives.” One might imagine two enterprising people who learn that the headquarters of a political party has been burglarized at the direction of people in the White House, followed by a coverup. What if mentioning this on Facebook or other new or traditional media could be stymied because it was determined to be a “divisive political narrative”?

Aside from the obvious First Amendment issue, censorship won’t solve Facebook’s problems — or any other problem in the media.

Jim LeMunyon, Oak Hill