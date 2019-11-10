Be that as it may, he was most certainly censured by the Senate in 1834 and most certainly uncensored in 1837, when the censure was officially expunged. To use Mr. Thiessen’s terms, he was once reprimanded, and then unreprimanded. So the exact status of Jackson’s “censorhood” is something that is not easy to describe or resolve; it is the sort of ontological puzzle some of us remember encountering in college metaphysics classes.