Moises Ventura and Glendia Maria Xum Jos participate in a class at the Centro de Formación Quédate, or Stay Here Center, on March 18 in which they give free haircuts to local residents in Guatemala. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

The April 21 front-page article “With U.S. aid, a Guatemalan school battles to get its students to stay home” said that training jobless villagers to cut hair and develop other skills might reduce the tens of thousands fleeing poverty and violence in Central America.

The article said that even though the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spends millions on such micro projects in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, it does not have solid statistics on how many people are trained and how many abandon migration as a result. Only a single sentence mentioned violence, saying that El Salvador had fewer murders recently.

Any human with a heart cannot but sympathize with folks who want a better life with food, medicine, education and security. But clearly the long tradition of latifundia — injustice favoring the landed elites and police — leaves people without a hope of getting a better life.

Reports of gang and police violence indicate that USAID projects will not have a chance to lift people up. Anyone who succeeds in starting a small business soon is targeted for extortion.

Ben Barber, Potomac

The writer was a senior writer at the U.S. Agency for International Development.