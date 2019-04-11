President Trump at the White House on April 9 in Washington. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the April 9 news article “U.S. judge blocks Trump policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico”:

It is good news that U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled against President Trump’s policy of requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for the indeterminate time it would take for their cases to be decided.

It is long past time for Mr. Trump’s cruel treatment of desperate people to be challenged before it worsens. We certainly have reason to assume that this administration would rewrite the laws on this without going through the usual legislative procedure.

It is puzzling that immigration officials were able to forcibly separate young children from their parents. Where are all of these children?

Frances McKay, Washington