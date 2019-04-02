As smart as Mark Zuckerberg is, it’s odd he ignored in his March 31 op-ed, “The Internet needs new rules,” four fundamental principles at play regarding his call for “a more active role for governments and regulators.” Ignoring any one of them in creating new Internet rules would crash any effort to “preserve what’s best about it — the freedom for people to express themselves and for entrepreneurs to build new things — while also protecting society from broader harms.”

First, every technology has multiple uses. A hammer can be used to build a home for the homeless or to crush a skull. How any technology is used depends on the heart and mind of the user. Second, given society’s interconnectedness, every freedom comes with multiple consequences — and a chain reaction of helpful and/or harmful effects following it. If we are responsible in calculating the immediate consequences and the long-term effects, we can best mitigate the damages and maximize the benefits. Third, if laws or regulations are not enforceable or not enforced, don’t expect them to work. Last, because international law is not yet enforceable, and every nation retains the freedom to make up its own laws and regulations without being held accountable for abuses, cybersecurity will remain an oxymoron.

Chuck Woolery, Rockville