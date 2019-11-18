These witnesses have depth of intellect, of conviction, of devotion to service, of commitment to nonpartisan work, a deep sense of ethical behavior and a deep determination to live and work by their oaths of office. Their long careers attest to depth of competence. They work for the common good, seeking to preserve and better our country in a challenging world. They present an enlightening and sobering challenge to some current members of what we might term the “shallow state.”

Many of our elected officials share the virtues of that deep state. The rest would do well to follow their example.

Robert A. Morse, Washington

The impeachment inquiry hearings so far have not clarified two key points: (a) Who in the State Department authorized the personal attorney of President Trump, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to act as an informal conduit in the Ukraine shadow diplomacy; didn’t Mr. Giuliani need security clearance and, if so, who authorized it? (b) What is the actual timeline of the efforts to withhold the congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine?

U.S. citizens need to learn the answers to these crucial questions.

Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee want to bring in the whistleblower and Hunter Biden to testify openly. Republicans cannot have it both ways: demanding public testimony of Mr. Biden and the whistleblower but not pushing for the appearance of subpoenaed witnesses and release of documents requested by the House Intelligence Committee. They claim the impeachment hearings are unfair but refuse to ask the White House and the State Department to comply with the requests and the subpoenaed personalities.

When Mr. Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton appear as witnesses to share their Ukraine-related activities, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee might be more open to listening to the requests of Republican colleagues on the committee. Fairness works both ways. It is a sad spectacle to see the Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee maintaining their hypocritical stand in this matter.

Shree Iyengar, Severn

