De mortuis nil nisi bonum — do not speak ill of the dead — is an obituary custom not so hard to understand. It extends to the survivors as well. The June 22 front-page obituary for Charles Krauthammer, “Champion of neoconservatism cut a singular profile,” reported, “The cause was cancer of the small intestine, said his son, Daniel Krauthammer.” Okay. Then: “He declined to provide further information.”

This is an astonishing sentence. What more was there for the son of the deceased to say?

When interrogating the children of the dead, have the decency not to force a “no comment” down their throats. Especially when they already answered the question.

Benjamin Letzler, Oberursel, Germany