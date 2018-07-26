Petula Dvorak’s description of Charlottesville as representative of the United States in microcosm was hyperbolic [“Charlottesville is the U.S., cafes, neo-Nazis and all,” Metro, July 24]. While there is much to be learned and acted upon from the events of last August, Ms. Dvorak’s apparent attempt to portray Charlottesville as a hapless city, with its citizenry mired in a continuous state of trauma and “reeling,” reflected a misunderstanding of “the red-brick heart” of this community.

While the several random interviews cited by Ms. Dvorak painted a picture of Charlottesville residents as essentially embracing an image of victimhood, they also represented a patently uninformed attempt to mischaracterize what always has been and remains: a vibrant, progressive and self-confident city.

Far from “hunkering” down, Ms. Dvorak, Charlottesville will aggressively continue to double down on its future and that of all of its citizens.

David E. Graham, Charlottesville