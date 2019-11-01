But rather than base education policy on aspiration, let’s base it on facts. When you take all charters and all public schools into consideration, students at charters do worse than those at public schools. According to the Department of Education’s National Assessment of Educational Progress, public school students in fourth, eighth and 12th grades outperform charter school students in math, reading and science. This fact seems to make the call from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for tighter regulations and oversight of charters a no-brainer.
Elliott Vanskike, Takoma Park
