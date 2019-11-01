The key phrases in the Oct. 29 editorial “Ms. Warren’s plan to hurt students” came in the fifth paragraph: “Charters at their best” and “high-quality charters.” Sure, if you look only at the most successful charters, students do better than in public schools. Turns out that if you look only at the best public schools, there’s no need to use the teachers’ unions as a political punching bag and, in fact, no need for charter schools at all.