The act requires the District to “give the right of first offer to purchase, lease, or otherwise use an excess school facility to an eligible entity.” The act establishes a general order of preferences for the offers of certain charter schools over the offers of others. However, once a “right of first offer” has been made, there is no requirement that the District offer the property for a school purpose. In 2018, Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) said the School Reform Act had been satisfied by the release and non-determination of the 2014 RFO.
And lastly, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Ward 7 D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray announced that the property had been transferred from the deputy mayor for education’s portfolio and into the office for the deputy mayor of planning and economic development.
It seems to me that the city is not trying to deny these aggrieved charter schools access to buildings, but rather charter schools are not crafting compelling cases to receive such awards to commandeer vacant or significantly underused schools.
Keith Raphael Hasan-Towery, Washington
The writer is chair of the Marshall Heights Civic Association.