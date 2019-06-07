Jack Schneider’s June 2 Outlook essay, “School’s out,” claimed that public charter schools have not delivered on their promises and have failed to bring relevant innovation, better school options or systemic improvements. In the District, charters have resoundingly achieved all three goals.

Innovation? Charter schools brought to the District the first Expeditionary Learning schools, the first classical education school, the first Hebrew-language public school, the first year-round school and the first quadrilingual International Baccalaureate high school. The approach developed at the District’s first preschool-only program won an Education Department award to disseminate across the country. Charters brought new approaches to serving disconnected youths and pioneered staffing models, online learning and early adoption of Advanced Placement.

Better school options? East of the Anacostia River in our city, the only schools rated as four-stars are public charter schools.

Systemic improvement? No less an authority than a former chancellor of D.C. Public Schools credited competition from public charter schools for the remarkable improvements at DCPS. DCPS and charters are growing enrollment and seeing steady gains in academic performance.

Charter schools everywhere may not have lived up to the highest aspirations of their proponents, but with a strong authorizer, good laws, generous funding, parent demand and broad public support, we have shown that they can bring real benefits to a city and its families.

Scott Pearson, Washington

The writer is executive director of the D.C. Public Charter School Board.