Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, center, speaks during a press conference in New Haven on July 17. (Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP)

In his July 24 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Congress won’t rescue our deadbeat states,”Mitch Daniels claimed that Connecticut “is drowning in debt.” He couldn’t be more wrong.

Mr. Daniels left out that Connecticut is one of two states without county-level government. The state government has assumed many of the functions that would be carried out by counties in other states. Between a quarter and a third of debt issued by the state government finances school construction.

Connecticut’s combined state and local debt as a percentage of state personal income ranks the state 27th in the nation in indebtedness.

Mr. Daniels, claiming that Connecticut has pursued “boneheaded policies” and that people and businesses are leaving, pointed to the departure of GE’s headquarters from Connecticut as evidence. He failed to acknowledge, however, that when Gov. Dannel Malloy (D) took office in 2011, Connecticut was home to 12 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters; today, even after the departure of GE, the state serves as home to 17 Fortune 500 corporations.

The state’s population has grown under Mr. Malloy, and the population of Fairfield County has outstripped the population growth of neighboring Westchester County, N.Y.

Mr. Daniels also failed to acknowledge that his party just levied a massive federal tax increase on the people of Connecticut. The cap on state and local tax deductions implemented in the Republican tax bill will increase Connecticut’s federal taxes paid to Washington by $10.3 billion. That is comparable to half of Connecticut’s entire state budget.

Sean B. Goldrick, Greenwich, Conn.