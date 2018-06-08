Regarding the May 31 Local Living article “Saying ‘bug off’ to unwanted guests”:

Why quote a manager of an Ace Hardware store as foretelling an onslaught of mosquitoes this summer? The employee said, “With this much rain, we’re going to have the perfect storm: lots of standing water and lots of mosquitoes.” This is not a science-based statement. It is really just a scare tactic with a glaring conflict of interest because the store stands to financially benefit from scaring people.

The article failed to mention altering people’s actions, such as avoiding going out at dawn and dusk and avoiding standing in shade, where mosquitoes prefer to be.

Another action that people can take is getting rid of standing water near their homes, and making sure their lawns and gardens are draining properly and are not overwatered.

This article relied too heavily on chemical solutions to this nuisance/health problem, even suggesting spraying by an exterminator — an action that might effectively combat mosquitoes in the moment but that will also kill beneficial bugs that eat mosquitoes. The May 29 Health and Science article “Next time you see a spider at home, don’t kill it” encouraged people not to immediately kill spiders inside and outside their homes for many reasons, including because they eat mosquitoes.

There are many more ways than chemical application to combat summertime mosquitoes.

Windyn Hines, Washington