There’s additional, previously unreported material to add to Anne Applebaum’s excellent June 23 op-ed, “Chernobyl’s grim lessons,” and the entire discussion is timely when powerful voices in Washington and Moscow are blustering that we’ve returned to cold war.

The 1986 disaster upended the Soviet Union’s military views about being able to “win” if worse came to worst between the two superpowers. “Until Chernobyl,” confessed Soviet defense minister Gen. Dmitri Yazov, “I was convinced we could fight a nuclear war and prevail.”

Leaving nothing to chance, our National Security Agency embarked on its single most exhaustive operation to date. Every detail of Moscow’s attempt to manage the horror was monitored by satellite and electronic intercepts as a case study of the regime’s likely responses should war ever occur.

Derek Leebaert, Washington

The writer is the author of “The Fifty-Year Wound: How America’s Cold War Victory

Shapes Our World.”

