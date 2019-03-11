The March 3 Metro article “Private oyster farms try to navigate ways of bay” highlighted the many benefits of the privately funded, environmentally regenerative industry of oyster farming. It’s a shame that some waterfront homeowners and their advocates in the St. Mary’s County government are thwarting the industry’s growth in Southern Maryland by limiting farmers’ access to docks and pushing state bills that would restrict where the underwater farms are permitted.

The traditional hunter-gatherer wild oyster harvest in Maryland has put the future viability of these essential bivalves at serious risk. The state’s oyster stock assessment, released in November, found that Maryland’s adult oyster population has dropped from 600 million in 1999 to 300 million.

Unlike wild oyster harvesters, the farmers spend their own money to plant and raise oysters in the Chesapeake Bay. These farm-grown oysters have the same benefits as wild oysters — they remove nitrogen, clarify the water and taste delicious. It’s understandable that some homeowners may be surprised at first to see oyster farmers working behind their homes. But if they were to consider the cleaner water that results from the farmers’ efforts, they may come to appreciate seeing the farmers making a living while preserving the viability of oysters for future generations.

Thomas E. Turner, Hollywood, Md.