Mr. Milloy quoted historian Jim McClellan as claiming “the Maya invented chewing gum — which they called ‘chicle,’ meaning ‘moving mouth.’ ” Indeed, they did independently invent it, but so did the ancient Greeks. Chewing gum, in the form of mastic, the chewy resin of the mastic tree (Pistacia lentiscus), which grows still on the Aegean island of Chios, had been well known throughout the Mediterranean for thousands of years before Columbus and his Spanish/Mediterranean sailors reached what they termed the New World. Our English word “masticate” derives from the Greek name of the plant, which comes from the ancient Greek verb meaning “to chew.”
And crediting Native Americans with only “a 12,000-year history in the Americas” cheats them of thousands of years of occupation, which current research pushes back to at least 12,000 BCE and perhaps as much as 3,000 years earlier, or 14,000 to 17,000 years before the present.
Frederick A. Winter, Arlington