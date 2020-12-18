“They didn’t care about what was happening to me,” Anjanette Young said of her ordeal two years ago, when Chicago police wrongly entered her home with guns drawn and handcuffed her while she was naked, forcing her to stand in full view of male officers as she watched in absolute terror. Ms. Young, a hospital social worker, had been getting ready for bed the night of Feb. 21, 2019, when officers, acting on a search warrant with faulty information, used a battering ram to enter her home. Police video of the incident — which belatedly became public despite the city’s frantic efforts to block its release — show Ms. Young standing naked, shocked and sobbing, as police searched her home. When she tried to ask questions or point out officers had the wrong house, she was ignored and rebuffed. “Okay, okay, you don’t have to shout!” one officer had the temerity to tell her.

“If this had been a young woman in Lincoln Park by herself in her home naked, a young White woman — let’s just be frank — if the reaction would have been the same? I don’t think it would have been,” said Keenan Saulter, Ms. Young’s attorney, “I think [officers] would have saw that woman, rightfully so, as someone who was vulnerable, someone who deserved protection, someone who deserved to have their dignity maintained. They viewed Ms. Young as less than human.”

Equally troubling are the events that followed. True, a sergeant did apologize the night of the botched raid, but there has been no follow-up — no accountability — from the city. It instead sought to keep the police video under wraps, denying Ms. Young’s Freedom of Information Act request and going to court to try to block local news outlet CBS 2, which has been reporting on the pattern of wrongful raids by Chicago police, from airing the footage. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability launched an investigation into the conduct of officers after Ms. Young filed a lawsuit, but that investigation remains ongoing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has apologized for the raid, which predated her taking office but which she acknowledged she had been briefed about, and said the attempt by city lawyers to block the television station from airing the body camera footage was a mistake. Her administration has made some reforms to curb bad police raids, but critics say more needs to be done.

Ms. Young said she voted for Ms. Lightfoot after she came to her church and because she believed in her as a Black woman. She laid down this challenge: “Come back to my church and I want you to respond to this because that’s where you asked me to vote for you. So come back and tell me and the people at my church how you’re gonna fix this so this never happens again to me or to anyone else. It’s not okay. ”

We agree. It is so, so not okay.