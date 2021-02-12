But even in such a week, especially in such a week, there must be space to celebrate joy and genius. Armando Anthony Corea, the piano virtuoso and composer known as “Chick,” reached the end of his brilliant life on Feb. 9, having made an enormous contribution to the world’s music and winning 23 Grammys along the way. You might say, what’s music at a time like this? But humans have been singing at least as long as we’ve been arguing; in fact, music is a way of healing that which politics inflames.

Born in 1941, the son of a Boston trumpet player, Chick Corea had a gentle personality yoked to a meteoric talent that simply announced itself without swagger or gimmick. Within a few months of moving to New York after high school, the teenager was sitting in with the likes of Stan Getz and Herbie Mann. He absorbed all the right influences, from Mozart to Monk, with particular regard for the hard-bop guru, pianist Horace Silver.

Corea arrived just as jazz hit an identity crisis. It was no longer popular dance music; that niche was now filled by rock-and-roll. The improvisational and increasingly intellectual nature of jazz fit poorly into the three-minute singles straitjacket of AM radio. In the late 1960s, the search for a future that was more than a museum of the past coalesced around the tortured, strangely charismatic, trumpet player Miles Davis, who sought a “fusion” between the languages of jazz and the electronics of rock.

Davis attracted superior talent across the board, but his pianists were essential to his project — first Herbie Hancock and then Corea. By feeding a Fender Rhodes electric keyboard through a ring modulator created by the inventor Robert Moog, Corea found the sounds that would become familiar throughout the jazz-rock revolution launched in 1970 by the release of Davis’s influential album, “Bitches Brew.”

Corea left Davis shortly thereafter to form his own bands and combos; later, he made half of some of the great duets of his generation. To my ear, he wanted to infuse some sweetness into Davis’s astringent brew. By 1974, even as he continued to pursue electronic frontiers with his Return to Forever band, Corea was weaving a lush acoustic piano back into an interpretation of “Someday My Prince Will Come.”

As a composer, Corea was tuneful and propulsively rhythmic — it’s almost impossible not to sway and bounce while listening to “La Fiesta,” for example. His “Spain” is as pure an example of the 1970s jazz revival as you might find. (Hancock’s “Chameleon” is right there with it.)

Of all Corea’s duets — with singer Bobby McFerrin, vibist Gary Burton and more — my favorite was the tour he performed with Hancock to close out the seminal ’70s. The two pioneers of electronic jazz keyboards appeared at matching Steinway concert grands. Together, they played one another’s compositions, listened to one another take solos, and reached back to George Gershwin for a rollicking rendition of “Liza.”

Whatever crisis jazz had passed through, it was over. Its essence is and always will be the mutual joy of shared improvisation, of humans pouring themselves into a moment and connecting over a good tune or interesting motif, of taking creativity for a spin together. Making music, Corea once said, “stimulates what’s natural in all of us. . . . All you need to do is be a living human being, and open to the play of imagination.”

