The United States must not let the covid-19 crisis create a permanent reversal in the fight against child poverty, which had been trending in the right direction since 2012, under President Barack Obama and continuing under President Donald Trump. The first imperative is to restore a robust labor market; full employment and poverty reduction go hand in hand. Yet the success of programs such as the child tax credit and earned-income tax credit (EITC) shows the need for government support as well.

Fortunately, both Democrats and some Republicans seem to understand that. President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan includes a one-year expansion of the existing child tax credit for low-income households, raising it to $3,000 per child and $3,600 for children under 6 years old, at a cost of $120 billion. Now Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has countered with a monthly payment of $350 per child up to age 5 and $250 for children ages 6 to 17, up to $1,250 per family; this program would last through 2025, subject to reauthorization.

The Niskanen Center think tank estimates Mr. Romney’s plan would cut child poverty by a third. And unlike a one-year boost, it is structural change, which would replace not only the existing child credit and most of the EITC but also Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the government’s welfare-for-work program. The savings, plus an end to the deduction for state and local taxes, would pay for the new benefit, so the plan is also paid for, unlike Mr. Biden’s.

Mr. Romney’s idea has two potential advantages: It gets cash to the needy without a lot of bureaucratic hassle; and it creates a long-term, possibly permanent shift in income flows around which individuals and society can plan. There are two possible drawbacks, however: It would benefit families earning up to $400,000, consistent with eligibility for the existing child tax credit, but far in excess of what fighting poverty could justify; and by ending the EITC (except a maximum $2,000 annual payment for some working families), it imperils the work incentives that program creates.

Such issues would have to be convincingly resolved before the Romney plan, or anything like it, should become law, but it’s encouraging that cutting child poverty is a bipartisan aspiration.

