Leon Haughton of Bowie, shown at his home on April 16, spent nearly three months in jail after police mistook honey he was bringing into the country for liquid meth. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

In her Aug. 25 Sunday Opinion column, “Other people’s children,” Nancy Gibbs wrote about the children of the 680 undocumented workers taken into custody in recent, horrific immigration raids, and the children’s traumatic loss of home and family that arose from their parents’ decision to seek refuge from unbearable conditions in their home countries. She wrote, “No decent society would ever argue that it’s okay to torture children.”

But, to distinguish between these children and children traumatized by actions of other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, she wrote, “Yes, children often suffer when parents commit crimes, but that is the collateral damage of enforcement.”

Did she have in mind children such as the six children of Leon Haughton, who holds a green card, and whose arrest and imprisonment for nearly three months on a mistaken charge were detailed at the top of the Aug. 25 Metro article “Jailed for 82 days — because of honey”? Mr. Haughton’s children lost their father’s presence and his wages from his two jobs, the “collateral damage” of law enforcement. Is it also “collateral damage” if a child’s mom or dad is gone for weeks, jailed until trial because the family couldn’t come up with bail money?

The term “collateral damage” sounds to me like an incantation we have used to cleanse ourselves of complicity in wrongs that we have long allowed to continue in our democracy. It also sounds like something we can change.

Marcia Rucker, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.