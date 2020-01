The Jan. 13 editorial “A risk that’s worth taking” was spot on. As I said in May 2019, the foreign children stranded in Syria are “doubly rejected”: stigmatized by their communities and shunned by their governments. They face massive legal, logistical and political challenges in accessing basic services and returning to their countries of origin. Countries of origin need to provide them with civil documentation, prevent them from becoming stateless and support their dignified return and reintegration. Countries where these children are deprived of liberty must ensure detention is a measure of last resort and for the shortest time possible.