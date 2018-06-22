Regarding the June 10 Arts & Style article “Yes, Mister Rogers was really like that”:

I had the privilege of meeting Fred Rogers many years ago, when I interviewed him for a radio show I produced for WETA-FM. The station secretary brought her 2-year-old daughter to meet him. When he arrived at the station, the little girl burst out screaming and was terrified. Mister Rogers immediately told me he needed to take her aside and talk with her before our interview. He explained that most children identify with him as the smaller figure they see on the television screen, not as the 6-foot-tall figure in real life. I escorted both of them into a studio and watched through the studio window. Mister Rogers brought out his television puppets that he carried with him and did a private show for her, taking as much time as necessary to calm her down so she could see Mister Rogers as the figure she knew from television.

He later advised me that he preferred to know if any children would be around before his arrival because this incident was a common reaction that children had when they saw him more as a threatening giant in real life. Who knew? His subsequent interview with me was genuine, introspective and inspiring.

Yes, he was the real deal.

Therese Keane, Washington