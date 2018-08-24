I was surprised that David Ignatius, in his Aug. 22 Wednesday Opinion column, “The world is watching the midterms,” included China among the foreign countries (along with Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia) that “have made big bets on Donald Trump’s presidency.”

There is no factual basis for this assertion. As a presidential candidate, Mr. Trump singled out China as the de facto No. 1 enemy of the United States; as president, he has adopted an increasingly adversarial tone on Beijing. Mr. Trump’s national security strategy called China a “revisionist” power that seeks to dislodge U.S. leadership in Asia. The White House has labeled China an “economic aggressor,” and Mr. Trump has said China is “raping” America. The president has launched an escalating trade war against Beijing, effectively demanding the latter’s unconditional surrender. The considerably increased U.S. defense budget aims to counter Chinese maritime expansion. Add to this the proposed creation of a U.S. “Space Force,” and you have a near-complete action strategy to contain China’s rapid rise.

Compare this with President Barack Obama’s China strategy that sought Beijing’s cooperation on range of global issues (including climate change and the Iran nuclear pact). Against this background, it is hard to believe that Beijing is making big bets on the Trump presidency; the opposite is more plausible. Yes, the Chinese are watching the midterms, likely keeping their fingers crossed for a Democratic landslide.

Istvan Dobozi, Gaithersburg