The congressionally chartered commission chose Stanford because Silicon Valley represents the heart of the U.S. technological base. I participated as the State Department’s director of science and technology cooperation, in which capacity I served as the U.S. co-secretary of the U.S.-China Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement of 1979. Mr. Perry observed that, “when you look back and you see somebody chasing you. And there’s a temptation to try to find some way of slowing him down. And I’ve always believed that’s the wrong approach. The right approach is to run faster.”