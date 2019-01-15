Regarding Namrata Goswami’s Jan. 11 op-ed, “Losing the space race against China”:

China has vast resources and ambition, but Ms. Goswami’s conclusion was wrong. In a business where launch costs determine winners and losers, China and all others are far behind the United States in developing cost-effective space launch systems. Also, the belief that space programs benefit from maximal government management has certainly been proved wrong in light of the dominant positions held by SpaceX and Blue Origin, U.S. companies created from private initiative and financing. (Blue Origin is owned by Jeffrey P. Bezos, who owns The Post.)

Per recent interviews with the director general of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, and the former chief executive of ArianeGroup, Alain Charmeau, SpaceX’s cost advantage threatens to knock Russia and Europe out of the launch business, except for a trickle of government-funded missions.

If in the next 10 years we see advancements such as global WiFi, asteroid mining, moon bases and manned flights to Mars, it will be because SpaceX and/or Blue Origin made them affordable.

Surely the Chinese intend to surpass us. We can’t count them out, considering their financial and other resources, but they are well behind us, not out front.

Richard Steinberg, Columbia