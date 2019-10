Charles Barkley, in the Oct. 25 Sports article “Barkley never short on answers,” indicated that he was disgruntled that Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets, had not been reprimanded by the National Basketball Association for a pro-Hong Kong tweet. While I agree with Mr. Barkley’s point that the NBA does not need to support Hong Kong, losing revenue from China in the process, I do not think Mr. Morey should be fined or punished for speaking out against a blatant violation of human rights.