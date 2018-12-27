I appreciated E.J. Dionne Jr.’s friendly words about “Chreasters” [“Cut the ‘Chreasters’ some slack,” op-ed, Dec. 24]. Chreasters, those people who attend only two church services a year, help support churches. They may intuitively identify with something written long ago by Alexis de Tocqueville, the famous French nobleman who visited the United States in 1831. In his book “Democracy in America,” de Tocqueville recognized exceptional qualities in U.S. society. He also saw materialism, opinionatedness and a penchant for extremes. He reported that the main restraint on these tendencies was Americans’ unusually strong religiosity.

Besides providing services, churches continue to help heal society. It is said that the church really is a hospital for sinners.

Frank T. Manheim, Fairfax