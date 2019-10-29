That’s why I cringed when I heard about chants of “Lock him up” directed at now-President Trump on Sunday night at Nationals Park.

Booing politicians isn’t our most dignified political tradition, but particularly at a professional sports event, it’s fairly typical (and sometimes deserved) treatment for elected officials and candidates from both parties.

But “Lock him up”? We’re better than that.

I understand and often share the anger that many Americans feel toward the president. From his administration’s inhumane treatment of children and families at our border to his abuses of power, the president has earned more than his fair share of criticism.

But in the United States, we don’t simply lock up politicians we disagree with, and we shouldn’t chant about wanting to either. If a president does commit a crime — particularly “high crimes and misdemeanors” — the Constitution provides us with a specific process to follow, which the House is now appropriately exploring with its impeachment inquiry.

As citizens, we can — and should — oppose the president’s bad policies, words and behavior at every turn with all the passion we can muster. But in doing so, we shouldn’t copy his style and his tactics, which are designed with one outcome in mind: division. I have been to other countries where that kind of rhetoric is standard, and the results aren’t something we should emulate.

Americans who oppose the president’s policies and actions — as I do — shouldn’t compete in a race to the bottom with the president. We won’t win it, and we just might lose ourselves along the way.

Monday morning, I was asked on CNN what I thought of the “Lock him up” chants, and I answered that I think the institution of the presidency deserves respect, even when the actions of our president, at times, don’t. I also said that I hope that we won’t hear “Lock him up” chants at Democratic rallies or at our convention.

Over the past day, I’ve been criticized by some for those comments, and I understand why some people have disagreed with me. I understand that the tens of thousands of people at Sunday’s game and tens of millions more around the country are filled with real, justified anger over what the president is doing to this country.

I believe, though, that our better course is to remind the president what this country stands for. We know who Trump is; we need to show who we are.

For nearly 250 years, America has survived because of the strength of our ideals and our institutions, from our constitutionally guaranteed rights — including the right to free speech — to our system of elected, accountable governance and a free press, which are far greater than any one person. It’s with that in mind that I urge everyone to remember — especially now — the difference between one president and the presidency. We’re free to criticize the former but should be careful to protect the latter.

Even as a member of the Senate, I struggle to find ways to stop the president from damaging the institutions that make our country great, and it’s easy for any of us to respond to a sense of helplessness with anger.

But since Sunday night, I’ve been thinking about Michelle Obama’s advice to the country during the bitter 2016 presidential campaign: “When they go low,” she said, “we go high.”

As the president goes lower, we have the opportunity to respond on the high road. Even at a baseball game, we should do our best to choose that path and recognize that in our free, democratic country governed by the rule of law, we have regular opportunities to hold elected officials accountable — at the ballot box. After all, it was President Barack Obama who often reminded us of a more effective strategy: “Don’t boo — vote!”

