I was appalled by the tone of Laura Bassett’s March 4 Wednesday Opinion essay, “I’m not sorry for Matthews,” about Chris Matthews’s “retirement.” Her palpable glee over what had befallen the iconic, accomplished and respected MSNBC journalist, author and architect of public opinion was particularly disturbing. Ms. Bassett recounted instances of Mr. Matthews’s obnoxious behavior toward women. They are worthy of condemnation and exposure to public scrutiny. But are they worthy of the perpetrator’s exile from his profession, humiliation before family, friends and colleagues and what is, in effect, a professional death penalty? Are we to believe that Mr. Matthews’s behavior is no different from Harvey Weinstein’s or Bill Cosby’s?

Mr. Matthews’s history of supposedly inappropriate behavior toward women, taken in context, is little more than awkward attempts by an aging man at flirting with attractive younger women. At worst, they are veiled insults to make accomplished women uncomfortable by denigrating their intellect and implying their looks are their chief asset. As far as the public history is concerned, there is no record of Mr. Matthews forcing himself on a woman.

Ms. Bassett’s essay was little more than dancing on the grave of an undeserved and tragic end to a brilliant career. Her attempt at painting herself as a champion of women’s rights by placing Mr. Matthews’s workplace behavior in the same basket as the worst of the worst such male behaviors was an abomination.

Ernest Daddio, Columbia