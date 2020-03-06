Mr. Matthews’s history of supposedly inappropriate behavior toward women, taken in context, is little more than awkward attempts by an aging man at flirting with attractive younger women. At worst, they are veiled insults to make accomplished women uncomfortable by denigrating their intellect and implying their looks are their chief asset. As far as the public history is concerned, there is no record of Mr. Matthews forcing himself on a woman.
Ms. Bassett’s essay was little more than dancing on the grave of an undeserved and tragic end to a brilliant career. Her attempt at painting herself as a champion of women’s rights by placing Mr. Matthews’s workplace behavior in the same basket as the worst of the worst such male behaviors was an abomination.
Ernest Daddio, Columbia