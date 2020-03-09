There should be political consequences for Republicans if the conservative justices vote to uphold a contrived Louisiana law to limit access to abortions similar to a Texas law that was earlier ruled unconstitutional. And it is amazing that the editorial praised Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as being somewhat centrist by trying to have the court avoid appearing partisan. He dissented in the Texas case, which shows what he will do now. His voting record — on Citizens United and gutting the Voting Rights Act — shows how far right he really is. In many ways, he has created a false illusion of fair-mindedness.

It takes quite a leap to turn Mr. Schumer’s remarks into physical and dangerous threats to two justices. But again, the Republican bullies triumph as Democrats beat up on one another.

George Magakis Jr., Norristown. Pa.

Despite being an abortion rights activist for more than 50 years and a former board member of Planned Parenthood of Rochester and Genesee Valley, I found Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) rally remarks both intemperate and dangerous, and his excuse wholly inadequate.

While Supreme Court justices aren’t immune from criticism, and his talk of justices “releas[ing] the whirlwind” was no physical threat, his comments should still be roundly condemned by people on both sides of the issue. It is fine to criticize the judges’ reasoning, but to attack them as the minority leader did showed very poor judgment. That the president regularly launches vicious attacks on members of the judiciary is no excuse for Mr. Schumer to do likewise.

We stand at a precarious point where rule of law is being seriously undermined by leaders of a major party. For an opposition leader to make his own over-the-top attack on judges only does further damage. And to use Brooklyn as an excuse is an insult to that great borough. My wife shares his origins and his position on abortion, but she’s smart enough to know the difference between helpful and hurtful rhetoric.