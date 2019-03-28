Roy Cooper (D) and Larry Hogan (R), the governors of North Carolina and Maryland, respectively, made an excellent case in their March 25 op-ed, “Politicians can’t be trusted to draw electoral maps,” for taking redistricting away from politicians. Politicians, and perhaps even the courts, can’t seem to make unbiased decisions that ensure the people are fairly represented.

Mr. Cooper and Mr. Hogan called gerrymandering an “overt assault on our representative form of government,” recognized the outrage of citizens and called for the people to take the power away from legislators. As an outraged citizen who felt helpless in our increasingly divided culture, I joined Virginia’s citizen movement (One Virginia 2021) to end gerrymandering in our state. Working toward this nonpartisan reform made me realize I hadn’t been fully exercising my citizenship, even though I always voted and kept abreast of issues. Voting no longer seems sufficient to ensure the democracy we want. Each of us has to become more engaged in democracy for it to work, even though we may already feel overwhelmed by other life commitments.

To those who don’t want to become involved in party politics, take the governors’ advice and exercise your power in your state to end gerrymandering and make sure our representative government is truly representative.

Elaine Braverman, Arlington