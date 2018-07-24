Regarding the July 21 editorial “A cancer on democracy”:

I was honored to work at the Internal Revenue Service for 15 years until my retirement in 1998. I was always a staff member and worked for five years in the Office of the Commissioner as a senior program analyst. I had worked at five federal agencies before the IRS and was amazed to learn how nonpolitical the IRS was compared with other agencies.

The IRS main office is one of the Federal Triangle buildings near the Mall. It is the only Federal Triangle building without art or sculpture outside. Above the main entrance, a quote from Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. is carved: “Taxes are what we pay for a civilized society.” I learned that tax policy was developed at the Treasury Department, and the IRS testified only to the “administrability” of proposed legislation. Following enactment, the IRS frequently proposed “technical corrections” to recent laws.

I cannot imagine what current civil service employees are going through. My time at the IRS was primarily with senior executives and staff. Everyone was committed to an honest and well-run tax agency. They generally worked well with each other, with the goal of administration of tax policy created by Treasury and Congress (and every lobbyist in town).

B. Raiford Gaffney, Washington