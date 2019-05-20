Regarding the May 14 news article “As high court overturns 40-year-old ruling, some justices ask what’s next”:

In its May 13 ruling in Franchise Tax Board of California v. Hyatt, a tax case involving a years-long dispute between California and Nevada, the Supreme Court overturned 40 years of precedent in granting the states a constitutional right to sovereign immunity from private lawsuits brought in each other’s courts. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the conservative majority, conceded that states’ sovereign immunity is not explicitly set out in the text of the Constitution. Still, he wrote, “there are many other constitutional doctrines that are not spelled out in the Constitution but are nevertheless implicit in its structure and supported by historical practice.”

I am surprised that Mr. Thomas would resort to such a liberal reading of the Constitution to reach his conservative conclusion. I hope he will remember his own words when ruling on other decisions of the court, such as Roe v. Wade. Given his thinking in Hyatt, he is bound to acknowledge that a free woman’s absolute right to privacy in the treatment and uses of her own body is not only “implicit” in the Constitution’s structure but also supported by historical practice.

Bill Coe, Washington