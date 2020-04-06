These are the mixed messages from President Trump and his administration. At a time when public cooperation is desperately needed to blunt the disease, clarity is essential — and essentially missing.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has scaled back its projection of the stress on hospital beds, relying on new data showing that social distancing is working. The curve is flattening, a glimmer of hope. But the signals coming out of the White House over the weekend could give anyone whiplash. The next week “is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment,” declared Dr. Jerome M. Adams, the surgeon general. “It’s going to be our 9/11 moment.” The president insisted, “We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, “We are struggling to get it under control.” Clear?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance telling people to wear cloth face coverings where it is difficult to socially distance, such as at the grocery store. The guidance was triggered by scientific reports that infected people who don’t yet show symptoms can nonetheless transmit the virus. The Pentagon instructed military personnel to wear cloth face coverings when they can’t socially distance. But not Mr. Trump. “Somehow, sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk — the great Resolute Desk — I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know,” he said. “Somehow I don’t see it for myself. I just don’t.”

The news outlet Axios carried a dramatic account of a confrontation in the White House Situation Room between the president’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, who was advocating more use of hydroxychloroquine, and Dr. Fauci, who has been skeptical — and has expertise in this field. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s unpaid adviser, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has been touting the drug to Mr. Trump and in public. “What do you have to lose? Take it,” Mr. Trump said at a White House briefing, allowing that it was a decision for patients and doctors. “Try it, if you’d like.” Then Mr. Trump blocked Dr. Fauci from answering a question about it. The handling of the whole matter is reckless; claims for the drug are unproven, and by generating demand, the president robs those who need it for other illnesses.

The reason for the confusion is no mystery: Mr. Trump will not consistently defer to experts, and his officials fear crossing him. After Dr. Adams, the surgeon general, proclaimed our imminent Pearl Harbor, Fox News’s Chris Wallace asked him whether it then didn’t behoove all governors to order people to shelter in place. Dr. Adams, no doubt mindful of the president’s gyrations on this, couldn’t bring himself to deliver the obvious answer. Instead, he responded with an absurd, irrelevant evasion: “More people will die, even in the worst projections, from cigarette smoking in this country, than are going to die from coronavirus this year,” he said.

That is no way to defeat a pandemic.