Regarding the March 31 front-page article “A locker room assault case roils a high school”:

The football program at Damascus High School should be suspended for four years. The principal should be fired immediately; her delay in calling police was probably an attempt to play the last game of the season. The varsity and junior varsity coaches and athletic director should be fired as well. None of these people is fit to work in a high school. Denying knowledge of this is proof of not doing their job. If the allegations are true, then this was not hazing; it was sexual assault. Montgomery County should offer the alleged victims the ability to attend another Montgomery County school, with transportation provided at the county’s expense.

Karol Keane, Silver Spring