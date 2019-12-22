Clint Eastwood has directed some of the great works of American cinema, but recently his films “based on real events” have featured gross mischaracterizations of fact, from the portrayal of the National Transportation Safety Board’s activities in “ Sully ” to the story of Leo Sharp’s coming to terms with his family in “ The Mule .”

Great directors should be able to deal with the truth in honest and dramatically interesting ways. Mr. Eastwood’s decisions to mischaracterize the truth to heighten dramatic tension in his movies only highlight his sad efforts to maintain audience interest in his works. Mr. Eastwood’s greatness will live on after these films, but, sadly, the totality of his art will be diminished as a result.