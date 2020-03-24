It was telling that the other Washington Catholic Athletic Conference schools mentioned in the article do not permit such mandatory offseason requirements. Rather than contesting the lawsuit, the appropriate action is for the St. John’s administration to order the termination of this requirement in its baseball program.
Bill Tracy, Springfield
As one of the 40 families St. John’s baseball coach Mark Gibbs was looking out for, we are grateful to him for not giving in to a few parents who knew the significant commitment required of a St. John’s baseball player, went off on their own anyway and then cried foul when they were held accountable. Those parents chose a difficult and effective way to teach their sons that choices in life come with consequences.
Great coaches such as Mr. Gibbs are role models for our student athletes to learn from and emulate. The success of the St. John’s baseball program is a direct result of Mr. Gibbs’s tireless efforts, preparation, demand for excellence and unwavering principles.
“Pay-for-play” is a buzz phrase in today’s culture. It has zero relevance to the St. John’s baseball program.
David A. Schauer, Washington