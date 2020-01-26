I first heard Wootten speak while I was in high school at a five-star basketball camp. I still remember much of what he taught that day. Many years later, I worked with Wootten at a couple of summer basketball camps. Two of the great lessons I learned from him were to treat your players as you would treat your own son or daughter and to build confidence with compliments.

I last saw Wootten several years ago at the championship game of the legendary Alhambra tournament in Cumberland. Wootten’s son’s team (O’Connell) was playing against my nephew Nick’s team (Benedictine from Richmond). I spoke to Wootten before the game. Many people were coming to say hello to him. I greeted him by saying, “God bless you, Morgan,” and he immediately responded, “God bless you!” He went on to compliment my nephew’s team. I treasure all the time I spent with Wootten.