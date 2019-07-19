Women who have toiled to become coaches in the National Basketball Association resent being defined by their gender. They’re coaches, not “female coaches” [“It’s ‘coach,’ not ‘female coach,’ ” Sports, July 16]. I get that, probably because I’m a woman who has written seven biographies, all New York Times No. 1 bestsellers, including books that dealt with the presidencies of John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Yet I’m dismissed as a “celebrity biographer,” usually by men, who have appropriated for themselves the lofty title of “presidential historians.” (Hello, Jon Meacham.)
C’mon, guys. Get over yourselves.
Kitty Kelley, Washington