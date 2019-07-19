Assistant Coach Jenny Boucek of the Dallas Mavericks yells during her team’s game against the Utah Jazz in Dallas on Oct. 28, 2018. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Women who have toiled to become coaches in the National Basketball Association resent being defined by their gender. They’re coaches, not “female coaches” [“It’s ‘coach,’ not ‘female coach,’ ” Sports, July 16]. I get that, probably because I’m a woman who has written seven biographies, all New York Times No. 1 bestsellers, including books that dealt with the presidencies of John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Yet I’m dismissed as a “celebrity biographer,” usually by men, who have appropriated for themselves the lofty title of “presidential historians.” (Hello, Jon Meacham.)

C’mon, guys. Get over yourselves.

Kitty Kelley, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.