Max Boot, in his Sept. 26 op-ed, claims that the National Football League needs to, indeed, “give Kap the damn ball” because of his physical health, past merit and even potential money-making capabilities for the league. I completely agree. I found Mr. Boot’s thought process and logical reasoning fixating and convincing. When will the NFL realize that Mr. Kaepernick’s stunning potential far outweighs his past controversies?

Mr. Boot argues that Mr. Kaepernick’s public support and interest could be a big boost in NFL ratings, should he return to the league. This is absolutely correct. I had been a casual onlooker, and it was Mr. Kaepernick’s kneeling that piqued my interest in football as a whole. Furthermore, Mr. Kaepernick is no longer alone. His actions have sparked a new, different life in the NFL. No longer is the league all about competition; Mr. Kaepernick’s kneeling has ushered in a powerful opportunity for players to express their opinions and, therefore, exercise their First Amendment rights.

There is no longer any reason to keep Mr. Kaepernick out of the league. What negativity can he bring? In fact, the NFL could use more people like him. Mr. Boot is absolutely right; NFL, give Kap the ball he deserves.

Enoch Shiah, Sacramento

