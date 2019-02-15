Regarding the Feb. 12 news article “Unvaccinated teens get shots, rebuking parents”:

Decisions have consequences, something the anti-vaccination populace wants to avoid. When they were a small group, they — knowingly or not — depended on community immunity. As their numbers grow, that immunity diminishes. Ethan Lindenberger was finally able to be vaccinated for a number of diseases, many he probably has not yet encountered. He was lucky to escape measles. But those are the choices his parents made, and perhaps there should be no opt-out restriction on them. Let nature take its course; that is one consequence.

The real tragedy is the collateral damage. People who cannot receive vaccinations are at risk, and not by choice. People choosing to not vaccinate their children should be held accountable for the damage they do to those outside their own family. Epidemiologists can often trace the source of an infection back to a source, sometimes called “patient zero,” although that’s unlikely with measles. All that is needed is to find the source where a deliberate decision was made not to vaccinate. Those parents must be held accountable. Our judiciary system is very capable of assessing damages for these consequences.

Thomas Salander, Arlington