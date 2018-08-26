F.H. Buckley, in his Aug. 23 Thursday Opinion essay, “Bankruptcy can fix the student-loan crisis,” suggested that universities be compelled to guarantee student loans. In doing so, he said, universities may take a second look at the kind of education they offer — eliminating “frivolous” courses and majors from the curriculums. Such an outcome would serve only to exacerbate the growing trend toward scientism in education and the alienation of the students from their capacity to critically engage with diverse subjects. We must ask ourselves whether the purpose of a postsecondary education is solely to attain a job. I turn to the work of American educator John Dewey, who argued that to ensure we perpetuate our societies into the future, the young should be educated in the beliefs, interests, practices and dialectics of the culture. Without such an education, or with an education based solely on the belief that it is an instrument by which young people find work, we begin to lose the bonds of trust and reciprocity that bind us together in the democratic project. Student debt is at a crisis level, but the answer is not to force institutions to abrogate their commitment to comprehensive and diverse education.

Lawrence D. Blake, Toronto