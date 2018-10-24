Regarding Susan Svrluga’s Oct. 22 Grade Point column, “Ex-teacher banned for offering credit for protest”:

The University of Southern Maine was wrong to bar a recently retired professor, Susan Feiner, from further teaching at the university and other public colleges in Maine because she offered a one-credit course based on protesting Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

All students should know about demonstrating, a basic right often criticized but nevertheless necessary. Demonstrating is the opposite of apathy, which got us in the mess we’re in now. In an age of indifference among our younger citizens, participation in a well-run demonstration might inspire some of them to get involved in the country’s future. Restore Ms. Feiner to her former status and make demonstrating a three-credit course.

Thierry Sagnier, Vienna