Regarding Thierry Sagnier’s Oct. 25 letter, “A teachable moment”:

As a college professor, I simply cannot agree with justifying giving college credit to students for protesting.

It is not an educator’s job to sway students to their personal political views but to broaden their minds for critical thinking and logical reasoning, and to educate them so they may make their own intelligent decisions in life.

There is also a process for curriculum approval, and professors shouldn’t have the luxury to create their own courses without oversight. Perhaps they could tailor the way in which an approved course is to be delivered; that process is generally outlined in approved syllabi.

Finally, taking a field trip to actively participate in a physical demonstration places a negligent and unnecessary risk on students, whose safety and welfare must always be a primary concern for any institution of higher learning.

Kevin Flemens, Prince Frederick, Md.