The Oct. 15 front-page article “ Colleges use Web data to rank students — before they apply ” detailed how colleges are building virtual libraries of personal data in the interest of finding the applicants most likely to enroll and pay tuition.

Colleges should disclose their use of tracking software, cookies, analytics and predictive scores. At a bare minimum, potential applicants should be told on admissions materials what information is collected about them, from what sources and how it will be considered in the application process.