Disclosures should be clear. Saying a college uses “publicly available information” or “Internet activity” in its admissions decisions isn’t good enough. Students need to know whether their browsing patterns, email open rates or time spent on a college’s website affect their likelihood of being admitted.
Higher-education leaders should ensure prospective students know what information is collected about them and how it is used to make decisions about their academic future.
Sara Collins, Washington
The writer is a policy counsel for
the Future of Privacy Forum.
