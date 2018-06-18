ON SUNDAY, Colombia’s presidential election ended in a commanding victory for conservative candidate Ivan Duque, who at 41 will become the youngest president in the nation’s history. Now he will have the opportunity to emerge from the shadow of his mentor, former president Alvaro Uribe, and forge his own path as leader of Colombia.

Sunday’s election was billed by some as a vote on the peace deal with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), but the campaign trail was dominated by discussions on the economy, corruption and coca production. Colombia faced a stark choice between the two candidates, who represented opposing political ideologies. Many Colombians were understandably nervous about Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla with a reputation of admiring Hugo Chávez and an imperfect record as mayor of Bogota. Mr. Duque, who served as a senator and previously worked with the Inter-American Development Bank, was considered a more reliable, if inexperienced, candidate.

Mr. Duque is a long-standing critic of the peace deal. He has argued for “structural changes” to the agreement to afford justice to victims. In particular, he has called for the former FARC leaders who now sit in Congress to face trial for war crimes. This position drew support from many Colombians, who felt that the 2016 peace accord was too conciliatory toward former rebel leaders and fighters. Critics, on the other hand, fear that his position could endanger the peace process at a moment when violence in post-conflict zones is on the rise.

Mr. Duque wisely addressed these concerns on Sunday evening, pledging to push forward with large parts of the peace accord and to continue supporting the reintegration of former rebel combatants. In an encouraging step, leaders of FARC have suggested they also are willing to continue working toward peace. It is crucial that both sides pursue dialogue and find a mutually acceptable compromise that retains the bulk of the agreement while fine-tuning its more unpopular clauses. Mr. Duque’s election may be viewed as the second time that Colombian voters have expressed reservations about the peace deal, but most do not want to shelve the agreement altogether and return to the violence of the war.

Soon after he was announced as Colombia’s new president-elect, Mr. Duque told the nation, “I will not govern with hate or have hate against any Colombian. In my mind and heart, there’s no thirst for vengeance or reprisals.” That will be a welcome foundation for the presidency he will begin in August.