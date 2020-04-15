The April 12 news article “Coronavirus taxes elderly care sites” affirmed my conviction that nursing homes and long-term-care facilities are missing out on a valuable resource for hands-on care providers. 

I have an elderly friend at a senior-living facility whom I have not seen in four weeks. Normally, I visit my friend four days per week. I help with dressing and grooming, laundry, straightening and cleaning his apartment, setting up his meals, etc. I take him to doctor appointments, help with his mail and pay the bills. I order groceries and put them away. I change lightbulbs, figure out phone issues and address any other little thing that is part of daily living that is now beyond his capabilities. Most of all, I try to be a loving support and trusted friend. Who can do these things now? How can this very stretched staff of caregivers take on more?

I am no more of a risk to him than the staff members. I am willing to have my temperature taken and to wear gloves, a mask and gown, and go straight to his apartment. I will stay home if I feel sick. I’m willing to bear some of the burden of the very dedicated staff and, at the same time, help ease the emotional stress of my friend, who, like many others, is left isolated and lonely. I could be one of the extra pair of hands facilities need right now.

Mary Wassmann, North Beach

The isolation affecting most of us is familiar to me. I vividly recall living in hiding for two years in Belgium during the German occupation to avoid deportation as a Jewish  child to a concentration camp. I was then 10 to 12 years old, not attending school, avoiding youths my age and rarely stepping out of our hidden refuge in the Belgian Ardennes. Through my life, the isolation and stress of those early years have ever been in my memory. I still remember  the anxiety and fear  of being apprehended. Today’s restrictions resonate, even at 87 years old.

Fred A. Kahn, Bethesda

Many thanks for Monica Hesse’s spot-on April 13 Style column, “Cherishing frivolous comforts in hard times.” A dear friend, who was in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and is a twin, recalls her father trading his wedding ring for chocolate sprinkles for the twins’ seventh birthday. Sustenance can look like bread, but it can also look like flowers, as Ms. Hesse so aptly wrote.

Lynn Lewis, Washington