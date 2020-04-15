I am no more of a risk to him than the staff members. I am willing to have my temperature taken and to wear gloves, a mask and gown, and go straight to his apartment. I will stay home if I feel sick. I’m willing to bear some of the burden of the very dedicated staff and, at the same time, help ease the emotional stress of my friend, who, like many others, is left isolated and lonely. I could be one of the extra pair of hands facilities need right now.
Mary Wassmann, North Beach
The isolation affecting most of us is familiar to me. I vividly recall living in hiding for two years in Belgium during the German occupation to avoid deportation as a Jewish child to a concentration camp. I was then 10 to 12 years old, not attending school, avoiding youths my age and rarely stepping out of our hidden refuge in the Belgian Ardennes. Through my life, the isolation and stress of those early years have ever been in my memory. I still remember the anxiety and fear of being apprehended. Today’s restrictions resonate, even at 87 years old.
Fred A. Kahn, Bethesda
Many thanks for Monica Hesse’s spot-on April 13 Style column, “Cherishing frivolous comforts in hard times.” A dear friend, who was in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and is a twin, recalls her father trading his wedding ring for chocolate sprinkles for the twins’ seventh birthday. Sustenance can look like bread, but it can also look like flowers, as Ms. Hesse so aptly wrote.
Lynn Lewis, Washington