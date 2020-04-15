I have an elderly friend at a senior-living facility whom I have not seen in four weeks. Normally, I visit my friend four days per week. I help with dressing and grooming, laundry, straightening and cleaning his apartment, setting up his meals, etc. I take him to doctor appointments, help with his mail and pay the bills. I order groceries and put them away. I change lightbulbs, figure out phone issues and address any other little thing that is part of daily living that is now beyond his capabilities. Most of all, I try to be a loving support and trusted friend. Who can do these things now? How can this very stretched staff of caregivers take on more?