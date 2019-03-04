Regarding Gary Abernathy’s Feb. 28 Thursday Opinion column, “The common-sense case for a wall”:

Mr. Abernathy’s column proved what nonsense the argument for a wall on the southern border is. He said he is from a part of the country where there are “not a lot of people from elsewhere” and cited statistics that show not only are the numbers of undocumented immigrants falling but also the rate of crime by those immigrants is significantly lower than that of native-born Americans. Mr. Abernathy provided no evidence that undocumented people represent a real threat to the country but still tried to justify a costly, inefficient and environmentally catastrophic wall — all to “prevent additional threats to our safety and security.”

He also stated, “There’s not much we can do to prevent homicides committed by natural-born citizens.” Really? While Mr. Abernathy may be evidence-averse, we have to confront the fact that the United States suffered nearly 40,000 deaths last year because of gun violence. We might better put some effort into addressing that cause of crime and death first, such as by supporting gun control.

We should make policy decisions based on fact and evidence, not irrational fears. That would be common sense rather than nonsense.

Arina van Breda, Alexandria

As a supporter of secure borders for the United States, I think the problem with Gary Abernathy’s column is that there was nothing “common-sense” about it. There are more cost-effective ways, using modern technology, to secure the U.S. border with Mexico than spending $5.7 billion to revert to a medieval solution.

The president seems hung up on his campaign promise to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it. If he would take a fact-based approach to border security, instead of playing to his base, the problem could have been solved by now. Maybe Mr. Abernathy’s readers in Trump country in southern Ohio shouldn’t blindly support the wall-or-nothing approach but, instead , let President Trump know there is a better solution.

Campbell Gibson, Alexandria

I appreciated Gary Abernathy’s clear explanation of the case for a wall in some people’s eyes. He has a gift for describing this view in a way even this liberal could understand. The common sense he laid out in the column did seem clear, except he omitted some key facts.

First, the majority of illegal immigrants who commit crimes do so by overstaying their visas, which means they entered the country legally. No wall would stop them. Second, the majority of people now at the border wishing to enter are doing so legally, but our actions are preventing them from seeking asylum in a timely and humane fashion. Third, the vast majority of illegal drugs that enter the country from Mexico do so at border checkpoints, not in remote areas where the wall would be built. These facts point to the common-sense conclusion that a wall is a very expensive, ecologically harmful means to possibly stop a relatively small amount of crime.

Surely there are more practical ways to spend those resources. One excellent use would be to help legally process asylum seekers and their children. I hope Mr. Abernathy will explain the wall supporters’ thinking on this matter in a future column.

Robbin Phelps, Washington