A partial answer to completion rates and student debt rests with the superb community colleges in the Washington area. They have low tuition, small class size, talented professors and automatic transfer agreements to local universities. Pell Grants are available for those in need, and saving room and board for two years diminishes the cost of college. Long considered the triple A farm club of higher education, community colleges offer a quality education and pride themselves on serving those who view a college degree as a path to a better life.