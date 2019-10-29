The Oct. 27 editorial “The answer to education debt” addressed the problem of low graduation rates. If, as the editorial suggests, free tuition will not improve student success, what will? A related issue is student debt that we associate with graduates, but imagine the problem of those who leave college without a degree and have nothing to show for their wasted tuition.

A partial answer to completion rates and student debt rests with the superb community colleges in the Washington area. They have low tuition, small class size, talented professors and automatic transfer agreements to local universities. Pell Grants are available for those in need, and saving room and board for two years diminishes the cost of college. Long considered the triple A farm club of higher education, community colleges offer a quality education and pride themselves on serving those who view a college degree as a path to a better life.

Charles Errico, Falls Church

